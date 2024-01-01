Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Lexus RX

37,591 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lexus RX

350 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lexus RX

350 AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,591KM
VIN 2T2JZMDA3NC311922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,591 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2018 BMW 330e Sedan for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 BMW 330e Sedan 56,306 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE 110,882 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd 51,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus RX