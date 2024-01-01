Menu
2022 Lexus RX

13,500 KM

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

11951844

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,500KM
VIN 2T2JGMDA1NC089595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Interior Colour Birch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA89595
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury

2022 Lexus RX