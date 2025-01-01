Menu
2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS

 TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2100$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

33,108 KM

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12661911

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,108KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K9XNBL15254

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,108 KM

2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS

 TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2100$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Cross-traffic Alert

Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
8-Way Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation (3-year trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Luxury Package
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Lincoln Nautilus Elements Package

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Lincoln Nautilus