2022 MAZDA MAZDA3

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPOT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heads-Up Display

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

55,897 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12913370

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,897KM
VIN 3MZBPBDL5NM301076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,897 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 MAZDA MAZDA3

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPOT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heads-Up Display

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
360 View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Aerial View Camera System
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Mazda Connected Services Stolen Vehicle Assistance (2-year trial subscription included) Tracker System

Convenience

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.63 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
48 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Piano Black Console Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode
Smart City Brake Support Rear (SCBS-R)
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and passenger side seatback pocket
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support and memory function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Mazda MAZDA3