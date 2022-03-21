2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$204,999 + taxes & licensing 6 , 6 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8688467

8688467 Stock #: P001889

P001889 VIN: W1KCG4EB9NA001889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour HIGH TECH SILVER

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P001889

Mileage 6,691 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.