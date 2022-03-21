Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

6,691 KM

Details Description Features

$204,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$204,999

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4MATIC®

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4MATIC®

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$204,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,691KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8688467
  • Stock #: P001889
  • VIN: W1KCG4EB9NA001889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HIGH TECH SILVER
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P001889
  • Mileage 6,691 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Silver Recent Arrival! 4MATIC® Electric ZEV 516hp 1-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 43,361 KM
$41,897 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma V6
 54,183 KM
$51,540 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 13,211 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory