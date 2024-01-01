$53,994+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$53,994
+ taxes & licensing
1,994KM
Used
VIN W1N0G8EB1NV361163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,994 KM
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300