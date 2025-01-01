Menu
2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLC300 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats 

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE




Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

45,901 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV/ CLEAN TITLE/AMG WHEEL/ BC LOCAL

13271024

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV/ CLEAN TITLE/AMG WHEEL/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,901KM
VIN W1N0G8EB0NG053616

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,901 KM

2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLC300 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats 

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE




Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
Power Adjustable Front Passenger's Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Clock

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
MBUX Extended Functions
Radio: Connect 20 Mid

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Run-flat Tires
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
365 kgs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class