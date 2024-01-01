Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

26,500 KM

Details Features

$80,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
11929370

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe

Location

JNA Car Sales

4000 No. 3 Rd #3120, Richmond, BC V6X 0J8

604-551-5297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$80,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,500KM
VIN 4JGFD6BB1NA718797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JNA Car Sales

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe 26,500 KM $80,300 + tax & lic

Email JNA Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JNA Car Sales

JNA Car Sales

4000 No. 3 Rd #3120, Richmond, BC V6X 0J8

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-5297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$80,300

+ taxes & licensing

JNA Car Sales

604-551-5297

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE