2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

<p>2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 350 </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, AMG PKG, BC LOCALFINANCE ONLY PRICE</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Apple Carplay<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755401948989_9346236264033063 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats<span> </span></p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Burmester Sound System</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

28,811 KM

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 350/ AMG PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12874637

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 350/ AMG PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,811KM
VIN 4JGFB4KE9NA763314

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,811 KM

2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 350 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, AMG PKG, BC LOCALFINANCE ONLY PRICE

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heads-Up Display

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated& Ventilated Seats 

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Burmester Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE




Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Digital/Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
MB Apps Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.69
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I4
690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
NON-METALLIC PAINT

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats
820 kgs
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class