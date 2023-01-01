2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

$40,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 8 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9617275

9617275 Stock #: 9UBPA15475

9UBPA15475 VIN: WMZ83BR06N3P15475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UBPA15475

Mileage 10,860 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.