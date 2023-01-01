$40,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
10,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9617275
- Stock #: 9UBPA15475
- VIN: WMZ83BR06N3P15475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA15475
- Mileage 10,860 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6