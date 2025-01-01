Menu
2022 POLESTAR 2 LONG RANGE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Memory Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Polestar 2

76,851 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Polestar 2

Long Range Single Motor/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

13077742

2022 Polestar 2

Long Range Single Motor/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,851KM
VIN LPSEG3KA7NL067458

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC1-7664T
  • Mileage 76,851 KM

2022 POLESTAR 2 LONG RANGE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Memory Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: Hybrid Electric Motor
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
250w Regular Amplifier

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 78 kWh Capacity
Interior Trim -inc: Cloth Instrument Panel Insert
8 Harman Kardon Speakers

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Polestar 2