2022 RAM 1500

$66,753 + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8973082

8973082 Stock #: 22403773A

22403773A VIN: 1C6SRFVT5NN312711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22403773A

Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.