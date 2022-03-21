Menu
2022 RAM 1500

9,000 KM

Details Description Features

$66,753

+ tax & licensing
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$66,753

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8973082
  • Stock #: 22403773A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT5NN312711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22403773A
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ram 1500 Sport White Recent Arrival! HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

