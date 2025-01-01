$49,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,054 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 1500 WARLOCK CREW CAB
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- CD Player
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
236-877-4881