Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 RAM 1500 WARLOCK CREW CAB</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745369264216_8798293990765684 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

16,054 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12441451

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12441451
  2. 12441451
  3. 12441451
  4. 12441451
  5. 12441451
  6. 12441451
  7. 12441451
  8. 12441451
  9. 12441451
  10. 12441451
  11. 12441451
  12. 12441451
  13. 12441451
  14. 12441451
  15. 12441451
  16. 12441451
  17. 12441451
  18. 12441451
  19. 12441451
  20. 12441451
  21. 12441451
  22. 12441451
  23. 12441451
  24. 12441451
  25. 12441451
  26. 12441451
  27. 12441451
  28. 12441451
  29. 12441451
  30. 12441451
  31. 12441451
  32. 12441451
  33. 12441451
  34. 12441451
  35. 12441451
  36. 12441451
  37. 12441451
  38. 12441451
  39. 12441451
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,054KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT1NS172004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,054 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 1500 WARLOCK CREW CAB

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Navigation System

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Electronic Shift
Instrument Panel Bin
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Black Rotary Shifter
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Remote USB Port
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
084 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Coupe/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Coupe/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 97,350 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT 49,944 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain AWD SLE w/SLE-1/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 GMC Terrain AWD SLE w/SLE-1/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 101,793 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 RAM 1500 Classic