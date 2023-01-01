Menu
2022 Subaru Forester

26,906 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester

Wilderness CVT

2022 Subaru Forester

Wilderness CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,906KM
Used
VIN JF2SKELC0NH438985

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,906 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Subaru Forester