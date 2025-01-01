2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
<p>2022 SUBARU CROSSTREK</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Steering Assist</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750803031326_2970901357549286 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p> - Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

49,109 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12684183

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,109KM
VIN JF2GTAGC9N8269930

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,109 KM

2022 SUBARU CROSSTREK

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Climate Control

- Steering Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

 - Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Eyesight
Reverse Automatic Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Tires: 225/60R17 99H All-Season

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC DI H4 -inc: Subaru Boxer
81.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Pre-Collision Braking
x-mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS and Front Vented Discs
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Lead Vehicle Start Alert
High Beam Assist
970 kgs (4
343 lbs)
pre-collision throttle management
auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lane Keep Assist & Sway Warning
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 2 settings
two-tone w/machined finish
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: manual mode w/paddle shift controls
Lane Centering Assist (LCA)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek