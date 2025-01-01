Menu
2022 Tesla Model X  

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE,, 7 SEATER

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensor

- Auto Emergency Brake

- Blind Spot Camera

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel 

- Yoke Steering Wheel

- Air Suspension 

- Forward Collision Warning System

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Autopilot

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Tesla Model X

140,408 KM

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model X

AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ 7 SEATER

13316591

2022 Tesla Model X

AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ 7 SEATER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,408KM
VIN 7SAXCAE50NF344293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,408 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model X  

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE,, 7 SEATER

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensor

- Auto Emergency Brake

- Blind Spot Camera

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel 

- Yoke Steering Wheel

- Air Suspension 

- Forward Collision Warning System

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Autopilot

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



2


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: TBD
3 Skid Plates
TBD Axle Ratio
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension
Motors: Front & Rear AC Permanent Magnet

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Power Falcon Wing Rear Doors
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
960w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
14 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
0.75 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 100 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Tesla Model X