2022 Tesla Model X

Listing ID: 8688464

8688464 Stock #: P338993

P338993 VIN: 7SAXCBE60NF338993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Rear Seat Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Seating Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Air & Heat Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.