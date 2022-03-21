Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model X

200 KM

Details Description Features

$239,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$239,000

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model X

2022 Tesla Model X

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model X

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$239,000

+ taxes & licensing

200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8688464
  • Stock #: P338993
  • VIN: 7SAXCBE60NF338993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM US? All Makes Warranty Program on Every Used Vehicle Drive with Confidence. We sell more CERTIFIED Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM than anyone else in the area! We have a wide selection of used cars on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. We have departments such as Service, Body Shop, Parts, Paint Shop, and Accessories on site for your convenience.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 43,361 KM
$41,897 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma V6
 54,183 KM
$51,540 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 13,211 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory