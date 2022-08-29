Menu
2022 Toyota Camry

12,871 KM

Details Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

HYBRID SE

Location

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9213346
  • Stock #: 1UTNB17360
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK0NU017360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNB17360
  • Mileage 12,871 KM

Vehicle Features

SE Upgrade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

