2022 Toyota Corolla

37,435 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,435KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10532391
  Stock #: 1UBNA12796
  VIN: 5YFB4MBE8NP112796

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic w/ Black Roof
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 37,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Two Tone Paint
Corolla SE CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

