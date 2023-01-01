$30,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2022 Toyota Corolla
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
37,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10532391
- Stock #: 1UBNA12796
- VIN: 5YFB4MBE8NP112796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic w/ Black Roof
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 37,435 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Two Tone Paint
Corolla SE CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8