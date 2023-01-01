Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

3,832 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

3,832KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557051
  • Stock #: 1UBPB44744
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBEXNP344744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBPB44744
  • Mileage 3,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla LE CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

