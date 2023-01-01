Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Corolla

3,941 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 10686930
  2. 10686930
  3. 10686930
  4. 10686930
  5. 10686930
  6. 10686930
  7. 10686930
  8. 10686930
  9. 10686930
  10. 10686930
  11. 10686930
  12. 10686930
  13. 10686930
  14. 10686930
  15. 10686930
  16. 10686930
  17. 10686930
  18. 10686930
  19. 10686930
  20. 10686930
  21. 10686930
  22. 10686930
  23. 10686930
  24. 10686930
  25. 10686930
  26. 10686930
  27. 10686930
  28. 10686930
  29. 10686930
  30. 10686930
  31. 10686930
  32. 10686930
  33. 10686930
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
3,941KM
Used
VIN JTNK4MBE7N3172427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Nightshade Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota C-HR Limited 57,463 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 3,941 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 2,555 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla