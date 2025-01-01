$25,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,669KM
VIN JTNK4MBE7N3187087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,669 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SE
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2022 Toyota Corolla