2022 Toyota Corolla

26,669 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
12263860

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
26,669KM
VIN JTNK4MBE7N3187087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

