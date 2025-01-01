Menu
<p>2022 TOYOTA COROLLA LE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p> CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Keyless Entry</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Voice control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745366041081_5384539230648486 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

22,498 KM

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12441445

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,498KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE1NP337598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 TOYOTA COROLLA LE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Keyless Entry

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Automatic Climate Control

- Voice control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection

aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip
continuously variable valve train mechanism
hill-start assist control (HAC) and drive mode select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Toyota Corolla