Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 TOYOTA COROLLA  SE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECPRD<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747777465621_13589625212091583 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Voice control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

39,757 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12546434

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12546434
  2. 12546434
  3. 12546434
  4. 12546434
  5. 12546434
  6. 12546434
  7. 12546434
  8. 12546434
  9. 12546434
  10. 12546434
  11. 12546434
  12. 12546434
  13. 12546434
  14. 12546434
  15. 12546434
  16. 12546434
  17. 12546434
  18. 12546434
  19. 12546434
  20. 12546434
  21. 12546434
  22. 12546434
  23. 12546434
  24. 12546434
  25. 12546434
  26. 12546434
  27. 12546434
  28. 12546434
  29. 12546434
  30. 12546434
  31. 12546434
  32. 12546434
  33. 12546434
  34. 12546434
  35. 12546434
  36. 12546434
  37. 12546434
  38. 12546434
  39. 12546434
Contact Seller

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,757KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE2NP123471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,757 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 TOYOTA COROLLA  SE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECPRD


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Automatic Climate Control

- Voice control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.79 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Direct-Shift CVT -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i)
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dynamic force engine
variable valve timing w/intelligence electronically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE)
hill-start assist control (HAC) and drive mode select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Auto UPGRADE/ NO ACCIDENT/ LEATHER SEATS for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Auto UPGRADE/ NO ACCIDENT/ LEATHER SEATS 76,626 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION/ CELAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION/ CELAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM 68,646 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 27,737 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Toyota Corolla