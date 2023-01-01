Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

17,436 KM

Details

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496304
  • Stock #: 1UBPA24310
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH4NS224310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 1UBPA24310
  • Mileage 17,436 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

