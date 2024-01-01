$46,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
25,334KM
VIN 5TDGZRBHXNS582740
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 1UTNA82740
- Mileage 25,334 KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
