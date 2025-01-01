$44,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
40,290KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH3NS574558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,290 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Toyota Highlander