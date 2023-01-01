Menu
2022 Toyota Prius

13,411 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099272
  • Stock #: PW8287
  • VIN: JTDL9MFU5N3037250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW8287
  • Mileage 13,411 KM

Vehicle Description

This locally driven 2022 Toyota Prius AWD-e Technology model boasts a hydro blue exterior that catches attention, while the black leather interior adds a touch of sophistication. With only 13,411 kilometers on the odometer and no collision history, this Prius is in exceptional condition. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD-e) technology, it provides enhanced traction and stability. The Prius AWD-e offers impressive fuel efficiency and modern features. Ideal for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and stylish hybrid vehicle with low mileage and a clean history.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Fabric seat trim
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
classic silver metallic
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Prius Grade
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

