2022 Toyota Prius

37,494 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,494KM
Used
VIN JTDKAMFP6N3199451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Toyota Prius