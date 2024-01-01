$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
37,494KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDKAMFP6N3199451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 37,494 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 1,994 KM $53,994 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 57,651 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A 41,791 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2022 Toyota Prius