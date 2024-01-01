Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Prius

45,847 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,847KM
VIN JTDKAMFP9N3217070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Prius Prime Upgrade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 T 20th Anniversary 6 Sp for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 T 20th Anniversary 6 Sp 7,401 KM $46,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M 120,257 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 6sp at Tip for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 6sp at Tip 100,349 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius