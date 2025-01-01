Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Prius

43,498 KM

Details Features

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle
12288939

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,498KM
VIN JTDKAMFP3N3200264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Glow
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Prius Prime Upgrade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD 27,611 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD 8,727 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 26,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius