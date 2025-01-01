$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,326KM
VIN JTDKAMFP6N3208455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNB08455
- Mileage 85,326 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 27,984 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD 11,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 67,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2022 Toyota Prius