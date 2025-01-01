Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Prius

85,326 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle
12769985

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 12769985
  2. 12769985
  3. 12769985
  4. 12769985
  5. 12769985
  6. 12769985
  7. 12769985
  8. 12769985
  9. 12769985
  10. 12769985
  11. 12769985
  12. 12769985
  13. 12769985
  14. 12769985
  15. 12769985
  16. 12769985
  17. 12769985
  18. 12769985
  19. 12769985
  20. 12769985
  21. 12769985
  22. 12769985
  23. 12769985
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,326KM
VIN JTDKAMFP6N3208455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNB08455
  • Mileage 85,326 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 27,984 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD 11,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 67,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Toyota Prius