Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Prius

37,849 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime W/ Toyota Safety Sense, Apple CarPlay, Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime W/ Toyota Safety Sense, Apple CarPlay, Cam

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

  1. 9344032
  2. 9344032
  3. 9344032
  4. 9344032
  5. 9344032
  6. 9344032
  7. 9344032
  8. 9344032
  9. 9344032
  10. 9344032
  11. 9344032
  12. 9344032
  13. 9344032
  14. 9344032
  15. 9344032
  16. 9344032
  17. 9344032
  18. 9344032
  19. 9344032
  20. 9344032
  21. 9344032
  22. 9344032
  23. 9344032
  24. 9344032
  25. 9344032
  26. 9344032
  27. 9344032
  28. 9344032
  29. 9344032
  30. 9344032
  31. 9344032
  32. 9344032
  33. 9344032
  34. 9344032
  35. 9344032
  36. 9344032
  37. 9344032
  38. 9344032
  39. 9344032
  40. 9344032
  41. 9344032
  42. 9344032
  43. 9344032
  44. 9344032
  45. 9344032
  46. 9344032
  47. 9344032
  48. 9344032
  49. 9344032
  50. 9344032
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,849KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9344032
  • Stock #: 15894
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP4N3206476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15894
  • Mileage 37,849 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: 2022 Apr 20 - Glass Record - $836.42

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
60/40 split folding rear seats
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatic high beams
Lane Tracing Assist
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start
USB & AUX Port
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Toyota Safety System 2.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 49,148 KM
$31,380 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 37,616 KM
$45,130 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 11,363 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

Call Dealer

778-608-XXXX

(click to show)

778-608-5643

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory