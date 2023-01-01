2022 Toyota RAV4

$51,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 1 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10557039

10557039 Stock #: 1UTNA47904

1UTNA47904 VIN: 2T3RWRFV9NW147904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 29,127 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.