2022 Toyota RAV4

29,127 KM

Details Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,127KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10557039
  Stock #: 1UTNA47904
  VIN: 2T3RWRFV9NW147904

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 29,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

