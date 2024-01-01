Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

11,124 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,124KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFVXNW315967

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,124 KM

XLE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota RAV4