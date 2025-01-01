Menu
2022 TOYOTA RAV4 LE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth Technology
- Voice Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Toyota RAV4

77,109 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12874625

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,109KM
VIN 2T3Z1RFV7NW236594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,109 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 TOYOTA RAV4 LE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Convenience

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 Steel
driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline
091 kgs (4
Radio: Audio -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
610 lbs)
7 touch screen and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Toyota RAV4