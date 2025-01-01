$35,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,312KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8NC309697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2020 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE CVT 127,367 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 106,701 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE 37,381 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2022 Toyota RAV4