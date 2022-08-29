Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

10,584 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$44,999

10,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9147817
  • Stock #: 1UTNA55759
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9NW255759

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,584 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

