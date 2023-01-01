Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

4,000 KM

Details Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

XLE AWD

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

4,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634939
  • Stock #: 1UTNB09687
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV7NW309687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Features

XLE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
