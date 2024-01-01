Menu
2022 Toyota Sienna

28,890 KM

Details Features

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Sienna XLE 8-Pass

11942085

Hybrid Sienna XLE 8-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
28,890KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC6NS085269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna XLE FWD 8-Pass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

