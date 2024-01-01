Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

68,973 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
4X4 Double CAB 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

68,973KM
Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN2NT007344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 68,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

