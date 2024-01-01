$46,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
68,973KM
Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN2NT007344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 68,973 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport Premium
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2022 Toyota Tacoma