2022 Toyota Venza

22,778 KM

Details

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2022 Toyota Venza

2022 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza Limited

2022 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza Limited

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

22,778KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10440114
  • Stock #: 9UTNA07985
  • VIN: JTEAAAAHXNJ107985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA07985
  • Mileage 22,778 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

