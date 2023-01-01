$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2022 Toyota Venza
2022 Toyota Venza
Hybrid Venza Limited
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,778KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10440114
- Stock #: 9UTNA07985
- VIN: JTEAAAAHXNJ107985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA07985
- Mileage 22,778 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6