2022 Toyota Venza

21,327 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Venza Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
21,327KM
VIN JTEAAAAHXNJ101085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,327 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LIMITED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

