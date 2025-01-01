Menu
2023 AUDI A5 COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FRE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. ONE OWNER, S-LINE

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Rear Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Audi A5

16,319 KM

$51,500

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi A5

Progressiv/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13117067

2023 Audi A5

Progressiv/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$51,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,319KM
VIN WAUSAAF55PA026951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC1-7697B
  • Mileage 16,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 AUDI A5 COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FRE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. ONE OWNER, S-LINE

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Rear Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Chrome Door Handles
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense rear
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
61 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Hybrid Electric Motor 150 Amp Alternator
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
180w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

height adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Cushion Tilt
Fore/Aft Movement
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline
Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 12V MHEV 261 HP -inc: start-stop
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic -inc: shift paddles
Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Wheels: 8.5J x 19 Multispoke Design -inc: Graphite gray
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$51,500

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Audi A5