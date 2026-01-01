$36,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
35,580KM
VIN WBX73EF00P5W21006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2023 BMW X1 28i xDrive With 35,580kms Only. Clean Carfax! It Features 241 Horsepower 2.0L Turbo Engine Paired With 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Rear Parking Aid, Aerial View Display System, XLINE PCAKEGE, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Highbeams, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Bucket Seats With Memory, Cruise Control. Multi Zone AC, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Apple Carplay And Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning And Much More!
Stock# G000303B Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G000303B Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2023 BMW X1