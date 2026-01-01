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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2023 BMW X1 28i xDrive With 35,580kms Only. Clean Carfax! It Features 241 Horsepower 2.0L Turbo Engine Paired With 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Rear Parking Aid, Aerial View Display System, XLINE PCAKEGE, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Highbeams, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Bucket Seats With Memory, Cruise Control. Multi Zone AC, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Apple Carplay And Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000303B Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2023 BMW X1

35,580 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
14202858

2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
35,580KM
VIN WBX73EF00P5W21006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2023 BMW X1 28i xDrive With 35,580kms Only. Clean Carfax! It Features 241 Horsepower 2.0L Turbo Engine Paired With 7-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Rear Parking Aid, Aerial View Display System, XLINE PCAKEGE, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Highbeams, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Bucket Seats With Memory, Cruise Control. Multi Zone AC, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Apple Carplay And Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning And Much More!




Stock# G000303B Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2023 BMW X1