Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 DODGE DURANGO R/T</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762563038155_20152284342375704 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Power Tailgate</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2023 Dodge Durango

20,944 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13162390

2023 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13162390.757768294?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13162390
  3. 13162390
  4. 13162390
  5. 13162390
  6. 13162390
  7. 13162390
  8. 13162390
  9. 13162390
  10. 13162390
  11. 13162390
  12. 13162390
  13. 13162390
  14. 13162390
  15. 13162390
  16. 13162390
  17. 13162390
  18. 13162390
  19. 13162390
  20. 13162390
  21. 13162390
  22. 13162390
  23. 13162390
  24. 13162390
  25. 13162390
  26. 13162390
  27. 13162390
  28. 13162390
  29. 13162390
  30. 13162390
  31. 13162390
  32. 13162390
  33. 13162390
  34. 13162390
  35. 13162390
  36. 13162390
  37. 13162390
  38. 13162390
  39. 13162390
  40. 13162390
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,944KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT3PC638728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,944 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 DODGE DURANGO R/T

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Power Tailgate

- Memory Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Lip Spoiler
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors
LED Auxiliary Low Beam w/Turn Signal
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Floor console w/leather armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Second-Row Heated Seats
Memory Settings Include
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels
Digital/Analog Appearance
Red Accent Stitching
Sentry Key Immobilizer
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Centre Console

Mechanical

Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
612.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

100 lbs)
GVWR: 3
220 kgs (7
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Premium LED Fog Lamps
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 17,831 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 115,561 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD Journey/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD Journey/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 174,489 KM $8,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Dodge Durango