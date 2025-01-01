Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>-<span> </span>Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition </p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1748040988911_464036916988808 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><br></p>

2023 Ford Escape

49,782 KM

Details Description Features

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12562592

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12562592
  2. 12562592
  3. 12562592
  4. 12562592
  5. 12562592
  6. 12562592
  7. 12562592
  8. 12562592
  9. 12562592
  10. 12562592
  11. 12562592
  12. 12562592
  13. 12562592
  14. 12562592
  15. 12562592
  16. 12562592
  17. 12562592
  18. 12562592
  19. 12562592
  20. 12562592
  21. 12562592
  22. 12562592
  23. 12562592
  24. 12562592
  25. 12562592
  26. 12562592
  27. 12562592
  28. 12562592
  29. 12562592
  30. 12562592
  31. 12562592
  32. 12562592
  33. 12562592
  34. 12562592
  35. 12562592
  36. 12562592
Contact Seller

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,782KM
VIN 1FMCU9JA7PUA57310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,782 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Convenience

tilt

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Mechanical

Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
Neutral towing capability
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
54.1 L Fuel Tank
473.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System
up/down
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark tarnished painted pockets
power lumbar and power recline
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft
up/down and recline controls
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2023 Porsche Macan GTS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Porsche Macan GTS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 25,070 KM $94,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM 50,155 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD/ HUD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD/ HUD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD/ LOW KM 49,111 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Ford Escape