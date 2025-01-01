Menu
2023 FOR EXPLORE LIMITED

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- B&O Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Ford Explorer

58,709 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13106339

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,709KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH0PGB39458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,709 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 FOR EXPLORE LIMITED

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- B&O Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
6-Way Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
67.7 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: P255/55R20 AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Ford Explorer