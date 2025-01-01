Menu
<p><p>2023 HONDA CR-V HYBRID TOURING</p><p>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756596498571_1300165779765824 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Blind Spot Camera</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Bose Sound System</p><p>- Apple Carplay& Android Auto</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2023 Honda CR-V

43,456 KM

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,456KM
VIN 2HKRS6H95PH203616

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH1-5597
  • Mileage 43,456 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM)/Low Speed Braking Control

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat w/2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
HondaLink Remote (1-year free trial) Tracker System

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
4.438 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cyl -inc: direct injection and remote engine start
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
300 kgs (5
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Normal
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
071 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
(econ
sport and snow) drive mode select and paddle shifters
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

