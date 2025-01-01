Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION </p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sliding Door</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- Rear Enertainment System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1746312136288_47019250800549905 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2023 Honda Odyssey

5,464 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda Odyssey

Touring Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM/ RES

Watch This Vehicle
12490069

2023 Honda Odyssey

Touring Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM/ RES

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12490069
  2. 12490069
  3. 12490069
  4. 12490069
  5. 12490069
  6. 12490069
  7. 12490069
  8. 12490069
  9. 12490069
  10. 12490069
  11. 12490069
  12. 12490069
  13. 12490069
  14. 12490069
  15. 12490069
  16. 12490069
  17. 12490069
  18. 12490069
  19. 12490069
  20. 12490069
  21. 12490069
  22. 12490069
  23. 12490069
  24. 12490069
  25. 12490069
  26. 12490069
  27. 12490069
  28. 12490069
  29. 12490069
  30. 12490069
  31. 12490069
  32. 12490069
  33. 12490069
  34. 12490069
  35. 12490069
  36. 12490069
  37. 12490069
  38. 12490069
  39. 12490069
  40. 12490069
  41. 12490069
  42. 12490069
Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,464KM
VIN 5FNRL6H80PB502501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5360
  • Mileage 5,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sliding Door

- Memory Seats

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Rear Enertainment System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passenger's seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R19 101H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
3.61 Axle Ratio
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC V6

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
730 kgs
Wheels: 19 2-Tone Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION/ R-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION/ R-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 40,079 KM $36,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 90,201 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ POWER SUNROOF for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Toyota Corolla AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ POWER SUNROOF 176,334 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Honda Odyssey